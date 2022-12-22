Westwood High School student Jeremy Veneman,17, works with other volunteers Tuesday morning unloading and sorting a semi-trailer full of food from Light the World at Cam-plex Central Pavillion. The food was sorted to be redistributed to several local organizations and food banks.
Denae Isrealsen with Light the World works with Westwood High School students and other volunteers Tuesday morning unloading and sorting a semi-trailer full of food at Cam-plex Central Pavillion. The food was sorted to be redistributed to several local organizations and food banks.
A group of volunteers gathered Tuesday morning at Cam-plex Central Pavilion to unload 22 pallets of food from a semi-truck for area and regional food pantries, one of two truckloads that have been scheduled to arrive in Gillette and disperse food to pantries throughout the area.
The shelf-stable food items were organized by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and donated from its distribution site in Salt Lake City, said Angi Klamm.
