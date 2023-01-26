Jennifer Owens and her neighbor shovel fresh snow from the sidewalks outside their homes along South 4J Road in Gillette on Thursday Morning. Snow is forecast to continue Thursday with accumulations of 5-9 inches possible by the end of the weekend.
Gillette could see about 5-9 inches of gradual snowfall starting Thursday and lasting through Sunday, followed by a blast of arctic air that will drop low temperatures below zero this weekend and into next week.
“This is more of a long-duration light snow event that winds up accumulating to quite a bit of snow,” said Shane Eagan, meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Rapid City, South Dakota.
