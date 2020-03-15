Don Hubbard is 89 years ago and sits in a wheelchair. He has chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and years ago had the upper lobe one of his lungs removed.
“Of course at my age, I am one of the compromised people,” Hubbard said while eating lunch at the Campbell County Senior Center on Friday. “I am a vulnerable adult.”
Hubbard worries about COVID-19 spreading to Campbell County and that the virus seems much more dangerous for older people, and especially for those with respiratory problems.
Because he checks both of those boxes, Hubbard said he doesn’t think people are overreacting at all as the novel coronavirus disease 2019 continues to spread worldwide.
“If it’s happened in the other places it can happen here, I guess,” he said.
A few days earlier, a visitor at the Senior Center said she was upset about the coronavirus threat, said member Doris Fusser.
“We told her, ‘Just calm, calm yourself,’” she said. “That’s what people need to do.”
Marie Spainhower, another center member who said she’s not too worried about the disease, admitted that she’s been washing her hands “like crazy.”
Other seniors share another popular sentiment that COVID-19 has been hyped up by the media.
“It’s no different than the flu and everything else,” said Helen Harper. “I saw this morning we lose more people to suicide than coronavirus. It has been hyped up so much and people are getting carried away.”
Taking precautions
Senior Center Executive Director Ann Rossi said she worries about COVID-19.
“We want to make sure we can do everything we can to prevent the spread of the coronavirus and keep our seniors safe,” she said.
Since the virus began spreading, Senior Center workers have been educating members.
“The most important thing they can do to reduce the spread is wash their hands and stay home if they are sick,” Rossi said. “Communication lines need to be open and we need to talk about it so they know what to do to help prevent the spread of the virus. (It’s all about) communicating, educating and sanitizing.”
The Senior Center always prioritizes hand washing and sanitizing, but it beefs up its efforts when flu season hits and has done the same for COVID-19.
The Senior Center also has made a few changes to help prevent the virus from coming into the building. Those include only allowing kitchen help inside the kitchen, using pre-rolled silverware, pre-icing beverage cups and replacing ketchup bottles with packets to limit the potential to spread germs through sharing.
At first, it was hard for the seniors to accept the changes, but after explaining why, they accepted them, Rossi said.
“It’s a good idea,” Harper said. “I think that should have been done a long time ago, (especially) with the silverware.”
Seniors also offered their thoughts on a few other measures being taken in the community and across the state.
- Gov. Mark Gordon’s recommendation that communities postpone events with more than 250 people: “I guess that’s OK because people are afraid,” Harper said.
- Extension of spring break at Gillette and Sheridan colleges: “That’s a good idea because I don’t know where they’re going,” she said.
- Cancellation of state and national sporting events: “It’s pretty serious when they start canceling sporting events,” Hubbard said. “I’m sure they have given that a lot of thought.”
- People stocking up on toilet paper and cleaning supplies: Hubbard said he can understand residents buying Clorox wipes and cleaning supplies, but toilet paper? “I don’t get it,” he said. “But it makes them feel better, I guess.”
- The Legacy and Rehabilitation Center’s decision to prohibit visitors, including family: “I think that was a good idea,” Harper said. “There are so many (there) who are in bad health already.”
If someone is diagnosed with COVID-19 in Campbell County, there will be some additional precautions that could include closing the Senior Center’s doors. That could potentially impact quite a few who depend on the center’s lunch program.
“I think they’ve done quite a bit,” Hubbard said about the efforts being made by the Senior Center, Campbell County, state and federal governments. “I think they’re doing everything possible.”
