Any day is a great day to give, but in Wyoming, one day especially stands out as a way to support and donate to local nonprofits that provide community members with needs from housing to food and medical resources all year long.
WyoGives Day of Giving, a 24-hour statewide fundraising effort, begins at 12 a.m. Wednesday and concludes at 11:59 p.m. The best way to give is online at wyogives.org by searching for a specific organization. Local employees say the earlier donations come in the better because different donors and trusts have given matching funds that essentially double any money donated up to a certain dollar amount.
The last few years, some local nonprofits have joined together for a block party to raise money but this year, the day is more individualized, allowing different organizations to focus on their efforts while also doling out boons to incentivize donations.
The inaugural date in 2020 had 10 Campbell County nonprofits signed on to participate and this year more than 20 local nonprofits had joined the event by Thursday afternoon. In 2020, local nonprofits received about $60,000 in donations, while 2022 brought in about $200,000.
The growth and expansion in donors and dollars has become a funding source that local nonprofits rely on to make ends meet.
Still growing
Mikel Scott, Council of Community Services executive director, said the money raised from WyoGives “seals the gaps” for the nonprofit that provides everything from food to rental assistance. The extra income will be especially helpful this year as the council works to keep up with a jump in homeless shelter stays.
So far, the nonprofit has provided more than 1,500 more nights of stay to residents than it did in 2022.
“We’re setting records in the shelter right now so that eats up a lot more money,” Scott said.
Food pantry visits also have doubled from the numbers recorded in the same time period last year.
Scott said the council has two families who will provide matching funds of a combined $7,500. So until that dollar amount is hit, anyone who donates will effectively raise double the money. Last year, the nonprofit hit about $20,000 and Scott said the goal this year is to hit the same amount.
She also said that while giving any day is appreciated, there are many who choose to donate on WyoGives to stretch their dollars a little more. The donations are appreciated and help make sure the council can still offer its programs through the end of the year.
“It’s become pretty big for us,” she said of the fundraising day. “Empty Bowl is our biggest fundraising event but WyoGives and Giving Tuesday are quite big for us in terms of getting through the year.”
Edible Prairie Project also relies on the funds to cover costs for the group’s many programs that include garden kits, the little free food pantries and summer weekend meals for kids, said Ashley Martinez, administrative and programming assistant. The project was one of the 10 groups that joined the initiative in 2020 and since then, numbers have only gone up in donors and dollar figures raised.
In total, community members have given about $60,000 in the last three giving days to the local nonprofit. This year, Martinez said the goal is to reach $25,000, which includes $11,000 in matches from local businesses and donors.
“We rely heavily on this day of giving,” Martinez said.
The group is one of a few organizations that are hosting a community event Wednesday to thank and mingle with those who choose to support the cause. The project’s event also will feature a mead collaboration with Big Lost Meadery as part of the Pomologist series at the community event Wednesday night.
Although the event is slated for donors, Martinez said anyone is free to stop in and hang out while learning more about the nonprofit and meeting those who make it happen.
