Campbell County recorded 37 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, raising its active case count to 338.
There have now been 5,466 confirmed, 598 probable and 5,648 recovered cases in the county since the pandemic began, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
Hospitalizations have continued to rise throughout Wyoming as the number of COVID-19 patients has stayed high at Campbell County Memorial Hospital, too.
There were 174 COVID-19 patients in Wyoming hospitals on Wednesday, the most in the state since mid-December. Twelve of those patients were at Campbell County Memorial Hospital.
Here are the latest numbers:
CAMPBELL COUNTY NUMBERS
- First vaccine doses administered: 10,235 (as of Monday)
- Second vaccine doses administered: 8,701 (as of Monday)
- Johnson & Johnson doses administered: 1,103
- Vaccine counts may lag up to 3 days
- Number of new confirmed cases: 37
- Number of probables: 598
- Number of confirmed cases in last 14 days: 446
- Confirmed total since pandemic began: 5,466
- Number of active cases: 338
- Recoveries: 5,648
- Recoveries in past seven days: 189
- New deaths: 0
- Overall deaths: 67
- Hospitalizations today: 12
WYOMING NUMBERS
- Number of new confirmed cases: 348
- Number of probables: 12,590
- Number of confirmed cases in last 14 days: 3,523
- Total confirmed since pandemic began: 59,590
- Number of active cases: 3,372
- New deaths: 0
- Overall deaths: 835
- Hospitalizations today: 174
