A few different organizations in Gillette will host Easter egg hunts for the avid young hunters in Gillette this weekend.
- Campbell County Parks and Recreation Department is gearing up for its annual Easter egg hunt at the Bicentennial Park soccer fields at 2 p.m. Saturday. The hunt will be divided into four different age groups: 2 and younger, 3-4, 5-6 and 7-9. The Easter Bunny will make a special appearance at the hunt.
- Primrose Retirement Community also will have a spring craft fair and Easter egg hunt Saturday. The fair begins at 10 a.m. and the hunt follows at 1:30 p.m. in the courtyard. The fair will end at 3 p.m. and include homemade craft items and a raffle fundraiser for the Alzheimer’s Association.
