More than 100,000 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Wyoming, as the number of fully-vaccinated in the state continues to rise.
As of Monday, there have been 100,698 first doses and 59,695 second doses administered in the state, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
Of those, 4,762 first doses were given in Campbell County.
In the county, more than 2,000 people have received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. As of Monday, there have been 2,451 second doses given out in the county, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
Both the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines are given in two separate doses, spaced three to four weeks apart.
The recently approved Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is given in a single-shot.
Campbell County Health will begin administering the Johnson & Johnson shots through its Campbell County Medical Group clinics starting this Thursday.
Those clinics will be by appointment only and can be scheduled by calling 307-688-6050.
Campbell County Public Health continues to hold clinics throughout the week while COVID-19 vaccines are being offered in Gillette through the Walgreens and Walmart pharmacies.
Here are the latest COVID-19 statistics:
CAMPBELL COUNTY NUMBERS
- First vaccine doses received: 6,422
- First vaccine doses administered: 4,762 (74.15%; as of March 8)
- Second vaccine doses received: 4,062
- Second vaccine doses administered: 2,451 (60.34%; as of March 8)
- Vaccine counts may lag up to 3 days
- Number of new confirmed cases: 5
- Number of probables: 480
- Number of confirmed cases in last seven days: 18
- Confirmed total since pandemic began: 4,205
- Number of active cases: 14
- Recoveries: 4,615
- Recoveries in past seven days: 21
- New deaths: 0
- Overall deaths: 57
- Hospitalizations today: 0
WYOMING NUMBERS
- Number of new confirmed cases: 110
- Number of probables: 8,396
- Number of confirmed cases in last seven days: 360
- Total confirmed since pandemic began: 46,507
- Number of active cases: 458
- New deaths: 0
- Overall deaths: 682
- Hospitalizations today: 19
COUNTY NUMBERS
Laramie: 6,986 (1,290)
Natrona: 5,787 (1,952)
Campbell: 4,205 (480)
Fremont: 4,135 (786)
Sweetwater: 3,707 (146)
Albany: 3,533 (384)
Sheridan: 2,409 (628)
Weston: 527 (96)
Johnson: 420 (292)
Crook: 386 (32)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.