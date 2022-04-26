There will be a discussion of the film “Mark Twain” at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the public library.
The film should be watched before the class and can be found using Kanopy, the library’s free streaming video service. The film is directed by Ken Burns and captures the public and private persona of Twain, also known as Samuel Clemens, from his birth to his death.
