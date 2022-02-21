Campbell County Health loosened its visitation guidelines on Friday, allowing restricted inpatient visitation.
The new rules allow no more than two inpatient visitors every 24 hours and restricts visitors younger than 16. Before Friday, inpatient visitation was not allowed except for pediatric or end-of-life exceptions because of COVID-19 cases that had risen last month.
