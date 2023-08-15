Students living at the YES House this summer were able to travel and hike at 10 different locations, complete with new gear made possible by a few different organizations.
The hiking trips that totaled 35 miles of hikes equaling about 40 hours worth of trail time rounded out at the end of July, with what Paul Utzman, YES House instructor, called a very successful season. About 15 students joined in the activities throughout the summer, depending on when they began living in the girls or boys cottages.
Although the hiking trips began last summer, this year marked the first where the YES House received grant funding from Gillette Energy Rotary and Wyoming Sportsman’s Group. Their contributions helped cover the cost of equipment like rain jackets and hiking boots students were able to pick out at Rocky Mountain Discount Sports, which also offered a steep discount on the goods.
“We were able to bring the kids in and they picked out whatever they wanted,” Utzman said. “One girl was trying on shoes, doing the ‘can I run faster, can I jump higher’ sort of things. It was fun for her to have the shopping experience.”
Utzman and at least three other YES House employees brought the students out on all of the Thursday hikes that ranged from trails in Custer State Park to Circle Park in the Big Horn Mountains.
A few of the last hikes brought a steady rain that put the jackets to good use and was also a highlight to some of the hikers, Utzman said.
“It wasn’t a heavy rain so it made everything just fresh,” he added.
The students also appreciated the more challenging routes rather than what they deemed the “easier” trails, even though they told Utzman they still appreciated the beauty. And Utzman was able to see an increase in the kids’ athleticism by the end of the summer, too.
Last year’s routes began with a more difficult trail where the students took a few breaks.
This summer, Utzman swapped the trail for the end of the season and gave students a heads up about the midway incline.
“They just went (up) like little mountain goats,” he said. “They got in pretty good shape at the end so the things that were at first challenging, by the end, weren’t at all.”
For some though, the highlight of the activity was still in the quality time with other students on the drive to and from the different locations.
Utzman said the aux cord controlling the music was always a hit, with students creating playlists to share with their peers.
Moving forward, Utzman said he plans on applying for the grants once again, which would provide the support to take another round of students on the 10-12 hikes planned for next year.
