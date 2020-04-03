An ongoing shortage of supplies for testing for coronavirus disease 2019 has prompted the Wyoming Department of Health to limit testing at the Wyoming Public Health Laboratory in Cheyenne.
The state lab will reserve testing for “established priority patients and situations,” the WDH said in a Thursday afternoon press release.
“It’s been clear for some time that materials needed for sample collection and testing are in very short supply in Wyoming and across the nation,” said Dr. Alexia Harrist, the state’s health officer and epidemiologist. “We’ve done well so far at our lab, but our concern about supplies of certain materials we need for testing has grown.”
While the state lab is tightening the restrictions on testing, Campbell County Health said it hopes to be able to test for COVID-19 in-house in the next few weeks thanks to two new types of tests that have been developed.
The first is a molecular test that will detect the virus itself. CCH expects this testing to become available in the next week or two.
The second type is an antibody test. Antibodies are produced by the human body in response to exposure to viruses. The test will test for two types of antibodies. One antibody shows if the patient has the coronavirus, and another will show if the patient has built immunity to the coronavirus. CCH said it also expects to receive this test in the next week or two.
Raising the threshold on what meets the criteria for testing at the state lab will mean it will no longer accept samples from patients who do not fall within the Department of Health’s priority categories, according to the press release. Those priorities are described as:
- Hospitalized patients, including those tested prior to discharge to a long-term care facility
- Patients or staff in communal settings such as nursing homes, assisted living facilities or shelters
- Health care workers and first responders who provide direct patient care
- People older than 65 or with underlying health conditions that put them at risk for severe illness
- People who have close contact with people who are older than 65 or who have underlying health conditions
- Pregnant women
Also, health care providers are being asked to send samples for other patients to private commercial labs.
“We are hopeful the supply situation will improve, but in the meantime we must ensure timely testing is available when it can make the most difference to help meet our most critical needs,” Harrist said.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough and shortness of breath.
Harrist acknowledged that not everyone who may have COVID-19 will be able to be tested.
“We believe most people who become ill with this virus will experience mild illness and will be able to recover at home,” she said.
State count up to 162 cases
The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Wyoming has grown to 162 as of Friday morning, the Wyoming Department of Health reports.
The WDH reports 2,034 tests having been completed at the Wyoming Public Health Laboratory in Cheyenne, along with 831 tests from commercial labs and a single state test done by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Overall, 111 of the positive test results were from the state laboratory while 51 came from commercial labs.
In Campbell County, the count is six cases, including one who has already recovered and has been released from quarantine.
Campbell County has so far had 196 tests completed at the state lab and has eight tests awaiting results.
Laramie County has the most confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state with 37, followed by Teton County with 32 and Fremont County with 27. Natrona County has 21 cases and Sheridan County 10. Seventeen of the state’s 23 counties now have at least one confirmed case.
Of the 162 cases in Wyoming, 37 have already recovered and there have so far been no coronavirus-related deaths in the state.
