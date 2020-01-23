The sixth annual Recluse Chili Cook-Off will warm up the northeast Wyoming winter from 5-7 p.m. Saturday at the Recluse Community Hall, 110 Greenough Road.
The cook-off will include all-you-can-eat chili and hot dogs. Music will be provided by Riata Rose, and an auction and dance also will be held. The top two teams in the cook-off will receive $400 and $200 in cash.
