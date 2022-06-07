The North Star Amusements Carnival will not be coming to Gillette this week.
The carnival, which is hosted annually by the American Legion Post 42 baseball team, had been granted a permit by the City for June 7-12 in its usual spot outside of the Aquatic Center. Instead, the parking lot on Warlow Drive will remain empty due to the carnival not being able to find enough workers, said Nate Perleberg, the baseball team’s coach.
