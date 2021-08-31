The hospital board of trustees awarded a bonus to Campbell County Health CEO Colleen Heeter, who recently completed her first year at the top of the organization.
At the hospital board meeting Thursday, trustees awarded her a bonus of $62,635 for her first year as CEO. Heeter’s base salary is $450,000, with the potential to earn up to $80,000 in bonuses each year, at the board’s discretion.
We pledged on Sept. 11, 2001, that we would never forget. As if we could. The tragedy and loss we felt 20 years ago is forever imbedded in our memories. We remember where we were, what we felt. We remember the loss of innocence. What do you remember about 9/11? Please share your memories with us that we can include in a special edition on Sept. 11. Send emails to aturner@gillettenewsrecord.net.
HOLY MOLLY! Over a half a million dollars a year to operate a business that looses millions of dollars every year? That does NOT make sense! How about giving her a percentage of the profits, a commission?
I hope my tax dollars aren’t wasted on her salary! Why not take some of that money and fix the phone system at cch?
