Erasmo Leiba of Powder River Construction puts the finishing touches on a section of new concrete poured outside Riddle's Jewelry in the Powder Basin Shopping Center on Tuesday morning. The popular stretch of roadway connecting a series of shopping outlets had become riddled with potholes over the years. "It was pretty dilapidated and definitely due for reconstruction," Powder River Construction project manager Lance Walker said.
As Erasmo Leiba of Powder River Construction washed the bristles of a rake used to comb the finishing surface of a concrete surface in a nearby puddle between Riddle's Jewelry and World Wide Travel on Tuesday morning, he caught the attention of those passing by.
Every so often, a passerby would audibly comment on the well-traveled stretch of road in the Powder Basin Shopping Center. Its poor condition had become notorious in recent times.
