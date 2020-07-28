The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office arrested three men after a highway traffic stop turned into an interstate drug bust just after midnight Monday morning.
Deputies arrested Jerrell Riley, 38, Rashawn Felder, 30, and Charles Turner, 27, on suspicion of felony possession with intent to deliver marijuana, THC liquid and THC wax, said Undersheriff Quentin Reynolds.
