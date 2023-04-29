 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Lodging Tax Board votes to keep geofencing contract

Geofencing
Buy Now

Jacob Dalby reads from the Wyoming Constitution during a meeting Wednesday of the Campbell County Joint Powers Lodging Tax Board at Cam-plex Energy Hall. The board held the special meeting to discuss the contract with Zartico, a company that compiles anonymized geolocation and credit card data.

 Ed Glazar

The Campbell County Joint Powers Lodging Tax Board is continuing with its contract with Zartico, a company that compiles anonymized geolocation and credit card data.

Geofencing
Buy Now

Sherri England speaks during a meeting Wednesday of the Campbell County Joint Powers Lodging Tax Board at Cam-plex Energy Hall.
Geofencing
Buy Now

The Campbell County Joint Powers Lodging Tax Board listen to public comments during a meeting Wednesday at Cam-plex Energy Hall.
Geofencing
Buy Now

Former board member Ken Barkey addresses attendees during a meeting Wednesday of the Campbell County Joint Powers Lodging Tax Board at Cam-plex Energy Hall.
Geofencing
Buy Now

Bill Fortner makes a comment during a meeting Wednesday of the Campbell County Joint Powers Lodging Tax Board at Cam-plex Energy Hall.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.