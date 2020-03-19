Campbell County Memorial Hospital is closed to visitors as the number of novel coronavirus COVID-19 cases continues to increase in the state. People also are being urged to keep their distance from one another.
“CCH asks for your cooperation as we work to limit the spread of coronavirus in our communities,” said Dr. Nicholas Stamato, chief of medical staff for Campbell County Health, in a press release. “It is important to remember COVID-19 control measures may only delay cases, not prevent cases — but this delay gives your health care providers time to prepare.
"We encourage you to stay home or participate in social distancing, as much as possible. This means working from home or staying in rather than going out to bars or restaurants — and it’s our best shot at slowing down the spread of this virus.”
