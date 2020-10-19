Weekend snow
A runner passes a tree still clinging to its vibrant autumn leaves at Dalbey Memorial Park as snow falls in Gillette on Saturday afternoon. This week’s forecast calls for more winter weather with temperatures dipping into the teens and chances for more snow.

 News Record Photo/Mike Moore

Gillette officially received a couple of inches of snow over the weekend, and a few more inches could be coming later this week.

According to the National Weather Service, one inch of snow fell on Saturday, while Sunday saw 1.5 inches.

