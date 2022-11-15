Game of Thrones trivia (copy)
Elizabeth Albin, left, and Brandi Dixon share a laugh over their “Game of Thrones” knowledge, or lack thereof, at Game of Thrones Trivia Night at the Campbell County Public Library in 2019. The library is beginning a monthly adult game night that kicks off this Wednesday with bingo.

 News Record Photo/August Frank

The Campbell County Public Library will put on a book club discussion and adult game night this week.

The book discussion centered on the book “The Heartbeat of Wounded Knee” by David Treuer will begin at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the public library. People can pick up the book at the library.

