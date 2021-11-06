The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is available for children ages 5-11 at Campbell County Public Health beginning this week.
Public Health plans to give the shots by appointment, inline with the ongoing weekly vaccine clinics for COVID-19 shots and boosters.
Appointments can be scheduled by calling 307-682-7275 and have been booking up about a week in advance, said Ivy McGowan, Public Health response coordinator.
As with the 12 and older population already eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, McGowan said that Public Health encourages children now eligible in the ages 5-11 group to get vaccinated.
“There are still complications and there are still severe disease responses they can experience,” McGowan said. “The best way they can protect themselves and still reduce transmission is getting vaccinated.”
There are no plans for Public Health to offer the newly approved vaccine at immunization clinics in schools.
McGowan said that based on the low community vaccination rate so far, Public Health believes it has enough capacity to handle the new demand for ages 5-11 vaccinations during its regularly scheduled clinic hours. Also, there are complications with administering the COVID-19 vaccine in schools, such as a 10-15 minute wait period required after receiving the dose and having parents present in the event of a reaction.
“We certainly are cognizant that the parents have very strong feelings about the COVID vaccine in particular and we understand that, we respect that and we also don’t want to put the school district in a position where they feel like they’re in the middle,” McGowan said.
By adding the age 5-11 vaccinations to the existing in-clinic structure, it allows parents who choose to vaccinate their children “without having increased concern from parents afraid that we’re going to come into the school and start vaccinating their children for COVID. That certainly is not what’s going to happen.”
At least 21 days must pass between doses.
Children ages 5 to 11 years old also can receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine from the Kid Clinic and Big Horn Pediatrics.
Public Health is also offering the COVID-19 third-shot boosters for those who have gone through the two-dose Pfizer or Moderna regimens. At least six months must have passed since the second dose was received in order to qualify for the booster shot.
In addition to the six-month window, people must be either 65 years of age or older, immunocompromised or qualify as a frontline worker.
Appointments for boosters can be scheduled by calling Public Health at 307-682-7275.
Earlier this week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention gave the final approval on the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for ages 5-11, making the shot available to anyone in the U.S. ages 5 and up.
The Pfizer vaccine doses for the youngest age group are smaller than the adult doses. The smaller sized doses are 10 micrograms per dose, compared to the 30 microgram doses for ages 12 and up.
For children who are 11 and may be turning 12 in the weeks between their first and second doses, McGowan said it is important to clarify the child’s age for each dose. In that scenario, the 11-year-old would get the 10 microgram first shot, then a 30 microgram second dose at age 12.
