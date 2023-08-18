Exchange Drive

A partially completed building sits along Exchange Drive. The city is purchasing this building, which is across the street from City West, with the goal of turning it into a training facility and a substation for the Gillette Police Department.

 By News Record Staff

The city is buying a piece of property for a new substation and training facility for the Gillette Police Department.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.