Inmates Jason Green and Robert Simpson are believed to have escaped from the Wyoming Honor Conservation Camp in Newcastle after they were discovered missing at 10:30 p.m. Sunday after a facility count.
Green and Simpson should be considered dangerous and should not be approached, according to a press release from the Wyoming Department of Corrections.
Green, 48, is 5 foot, 10 inches, about 170 pounds with white and gray hair and blue eyes. He is 48 years old. He is serving a sentence for Larceny. He was sentenced in 2015 to three to eight years.
Simpson is 5 foot, 10 inches, about 165 pounds with blond hair and blue eyes. He is serving a sentence for aggravated burglary with a weapon. He was sentenced in 2012 to five to 15 years.
It is believed that Simpson left the facility with a black lab mix dog.
Local law enforcement have been notified and area residents were alerted as soon as the escape was confirmed. Additional staff were called back to the facility, and a full facility search took place. The inmates were not found on-site.
If someone sees either man, they are asked to call law enforcement immediately. Reports may be made to the Newcastle Police Department at 307-746-4486, or call your local law enforcement or 911.
