Trees changing over to autum colors are illuminated by the early morning sun as people get outdoors to exercise in the mild conditions. Temperatures are expected to get as high as 85 degrees on Thursday.
A woman walks among trees changing colors in Dalbey Memorial Park early Wednesday morning. Unseasonably warm temperatures will continue throughout the week, making the change to autumn a good time to get outside.
Over the past few days, fall colors of red and yellow have popped up throughout Gillette, bringing a welcome change to the local color palette as a period of unseasonably warm weather dominates the region.
A recent trend of temperatures in the low-to-mid 70s has brought sun-seekers outdoors in recent days, as it won't be long before winter sets in for the long haul.
