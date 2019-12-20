Fred Paypay, left, prepares to drill another hole as Jeffery Lazarus looks on while getting some ice fishing in at the Fishing Lake in Gillette on Thursday afternoon. While the sun shines down brightly from above, the ice on the lake remains about 6 inches frozen, but without any new snow. Sunny weather is expected to continue the rest of the next week, including Christmas Day.
Fred Paypay, left, prepares to drill another hole as Jeffery Lazarus looks on while getting some ice fishing in at the Fishing Lake in Gillette on Thursday afternoon. While the sun shines down brightly from above, the ice on the lake remains about 6 inches frozen, but without any new snow. Sunny weather is expected to continue the rest of the next week, including Christmas Day.
