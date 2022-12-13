Weather
Gillette could get up to a foot of snow this week as a steady snowfall accumulates through Friday morning.

Gillette could see a foot of snow in the next couple of days.

Shane Eagan, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Rapid City, North Dakota, said Campbell County could get 10 to 15 inches of snow by Thursday.

