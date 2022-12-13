Gillette could see a foot of snow in the next couple of days.
Shane Eagan, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Rapid City, North Dakota, said Campbell County could get 10 to 15 inches of snow by Thursday.
Windy with occasional snow showers. High 12F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Periods of snow and windy. Potential for blizzard conditions. Low 11F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected.
Updated: December 13, 2022 @ 2:53 pm
