Guy Edwards puts a paint brand on one of his sheep after shearing Saturday at the Edwards Ranch south of Gillette. Guy brought his ship to the family ranch to give students a chance to learn the skill hands on.
Gus Pellatz moves a sheep for Caden Cantu, 14, of Moorcroft as he gets a lesson in shearing alongside dozens of others Saturday at the Edwards Ranch south of Gillette. Cantu said the shearing lesson was hard. “I’m little. I’m short,” he said.
Guy Edwards puts a paint brand on one of his sheep after shearing Saturday at the Edwards Ranch south of Gillette. Guy brought his ship to the family ranch to give students a chance to learn the skill hands on.
Gus Pellatz moves a sheep for Caden Cantu, 14, of Moorcroft as he gets a lesson in shearing alongside dozens of others Saturday at the Edwards Ranch south of Gillette. Cantu said the shearing lesson was hard. “I’m little. I’m short,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.