An 24-year-old man has died from a gunshot wound that the Gillette Police Department reports was not self-inflicted.
Police responded to a report of a shooting at 3:47 a.m. Friday morning in the 3550 block of Crestline Circle, Lt. Brent Wasson said. They found a man who had been shot. He was then was taken to Campbell County Memorial Hospital where he died.
Campbell County Coroner Paul Wallem identified the man as Jesse Flores and said that his next of kin had been notified. He also said an autopsy will be scheduled and that he couldn't comment further about where Flores had been shot because of an ongoing police investigation.
Wasson declined to release any other information about the shooting, including whether any arrests had been made or if the shooting was being investigated as a crime.
"It's being investigated," he said, adding that there's no danger to the public.
