Families can enjoy two parades making their way down Gillette Avenue Saturday afternoon and evening.
The 15th ABATE Toy Parade begins at 2 p.m. Saturday, followed by cookies, cocoa and cider with Santa from about 2:30-4 p.m. at the Masonic Lodge, 407 S. Gillette Ave. People can bring a new, packaged toy to the parade to “Stuff the Bus” for local children in need.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.