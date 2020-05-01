Members of the Gillette Foursquare Church raised their arms and sang praises under the Legacy Living and Rehabilitation Center’s gazebo Thursday.
“There will be victory,” parts of a chorus three members sang in unison multiple times.
Residents sat in their seats listening to each and every word. Pat Lavallee, was tapping her toes to each note.
Lavallee said if she could, she would have stood up and raised her hands during the service.
People at the Legacy have been locked down for several weeks because of COVID-19. Changes, however, are not likely to be made in the near future.
“We’re not going to be lifting restrictions here anytime soon,” said Jonni Belden, Living Legacy and Rehabilitation Center administrator. “I’m not sure when, but we’re not going to.”
Things will remain status quo, for now, and any future decisions will be based on Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services guidelines, she added.
A sign of hope
For residents, being locked down has been frustrating.
“I hope this is over before too long,” resident MaryAnn Stuckey said.
The Rev. Regan Pickrel and members of his church came at the right time.
“People just need hope,” he told the News Record before the service. “If people leave here feeling hopeful ,knowing that they’re valued and loved, then I’ve done my job well.”
The worship team sang a mixture of hymns and contemporary Christian music with a sermon in between sets to try and raise people’s spirits.
“The older generation, I want to say thank you because you have paved the way for many of the luxuries, the freedoms, the securities and successes that we get to enjoy,” he told residents. “Not only that, you still carry wisdom and guidance and encouragement for us today and my generation depends on you. We rely on you, so thank you.”
The pandemic has shaken everything. People don’t know how to response so everyone is feeling helpless in the community. People right now are feeling hopeless. People are losing their jobs, others are not able to see family and loved ones, he added.
“We carry the need for hope. We carry the need for something to hold on to,” Pickrel said. “We have the same eternal need (for hope) as all of us. What keeps you going?”
A spring of life
Clouds gave way to sunshine during the performance and rays peeked through the hearts and souls of some residents.
“It was absolutely wonderful,” resident Corrine Marcello said after the performance and sermon. “We enjoyed them. Thank you so much.”
“It was really good,” Yvonne Buckey said. “It fills your heart with lots of hope.
“We’ve all been so cooped up and wondering what our lives are going to be and all of a sudden these guys come and take some of that stress away.”
Pickrel met with a few residents before leaving the Legacy.
“I realize here at the Legacy you’re not able to see family,” he said. “Sometimes it feels like the rest of the world can’t see you, but Jesus is the expert at seeing people that feel unseen.
“I tell you, He loves you so much.”
