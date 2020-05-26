Autumn Wood, at right, laughs with classmate Corbin Dorr as youth development instructor Chantel Cunningham wraps her arms around her before an activity as the Boys & Girls Club of Campbell County reopened on Tuesday for its summer program.
Noise from the ruckus echoed off the walls of the Boys & Girls Club of Campbell County building Tuesday morning as children returned for the first time since the club closed March 18 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Despite operating with more health protocols to ensure a safe and clean environment for staff and youngsters who attend the club, director Nate Grotrian said he is happy to be back offering needed resource for the community.
