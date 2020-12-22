There is a high wind warning in Campbell County in effect from 2 p.m. Tuesday through 8 a.m. Wednesday.
According to a press release from the Campbell County Emergency Management Agency, northwest winds of 30 to 40 mph are expected, with gusts as high as 60 mph, in northern and southern Campbell County, western and northeastern Crook County and the Weston County plains.
