A Gillette man who pleaded guilty to taking more than $150,000 from the Boy Scouts and an elderly woman has been sentenced to several years in prison.
Thursday morning, District Judge Thomas Rumpke sentenced Jason Barnum, 42, to four- to six-year prison sentences on three theft counts, to be served concurrently, and a five- to seven-year sentence for the fraud, to be served consecutively.
Barnum also must pay restitution to his victims, including $15,672 to the local Boy Scout troop, $1,980 to the Cub Scouts, $10,976 to the Boy Scouts of America and $117,397 to Maxine Heer, the woman he stole from.
In November, Barnum pleaded guilty to taking more than $30,000 from the Boy Scouts while he was a scoutmaster and more than $120,000 from Heer, for whom he had worked and befriended.
Prosecutors had recommended an imposed three- to five-year prison sentence on each of the theft counts, to be served concurrently, and a suspended five- to 10-year sentence for the fraud and then 10 years of supervised probation. As part of the plea agreement, he had to pay $10,000 before his sentencing.
As of Thursday, Barnum had paid $3,000.
But new charges have come to light. Barnum has been charged in Circuit Court with two counts of felony fraud and three counts of misdemeanor fraud for allegedly taking money from people who had hired him to work on their homes while he was out on bond. He also was charged with identity theft.
County deputy attorney Kyle Ferris requested to deviate from the plea agreement based on the new charges. He recommended that Barnum serve eight- to 10-year prison sentences consecutively for the four charges.
Based on the new allegations, Ferris said “it makes no sense” to follow the plea agreement.
Ferris compared Barnum’s actions to someone who is out on bond for stealing a car, then goes out and steals a cruise ship.
Although Barnum has acknowledged his actions and understands what he did, he has “zero remorse, zero compassion, zero empathy,” Ferris said, and he is a threat to himself and the community.
“He found individuals, he found organizations he could take advantage of, and he worked those angles, he worked those motives and he got what he wanted, which was cash,” Ferris said, adding that the Boy Scout troop that Barnum stole from no longer exists because of his actions.
Barnum’s attorney, Senior Assistant Public Defender Greg Steward, asked Rumpke to go with the plea agreement. It would ensure that Barnum gets what he deserves while also giving him an opportunity to make things right, he said.
At this time, Barnum has not been found guilty of the new charges, so they shouldn’t play a part in Thursday’s sentencing, Steward said.
He also said a News Record story about Barnum that ran in January “hit Barnum hard” and interfered with his ability to get a job.
“I’m sorry for my actions,” Barnum said. “I would really like to make this situation right.”
Heer comes from a generation where “a handshake was a sufficient binding contract,” Rumpke said. She trusted Barnum and he took advantage of her.
Heer said Barnum “ruined my life,” and she hopes to recover some day.
Rumpke said the new charges played a big part in sentencing Barnum more harshly than the plea agreement. He said if Barnum is let out of prison anytime soon, he won’t use that opportunity to make the situation right and pay back his victims.
“I’d have more victims,” Rumpke said.
In May 2017, Heer hired Barnum to complete several projects around her home. Two months later, he asked to borrow $4,500 to buy a truck, promising to pay it back by October 2017 with an inheritance he was about to receive from his recently deceased aunt.
Over the next 10 months, he requested and received money from Heer 46 times, always promising to pay it back with his forthcoming inheritance, which didn’t exist, according to court documents.
In 2018, Barnum took money from fundraising activities and donations to the Boy Scouts, spending some of it on trips to chase a woman in Iowa who he would later marry, according to court documents.
He allegedly used bank information to steal money Boy Scouts had earned from popcorn sales, donations and fundraising events.
