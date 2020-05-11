State Sen. Michael Von Flatern, R-Gillette, has announced he's seeking re-election for his Senate District No. 24 seat this year.
Von Flatern has served as a legislator for 16 years and said the road ahead for Wyoming now is the toughest he’s seen since becoming a lawmaker.
“Even in the best scenarios financial outlook is bleak and over the next several years knowledge and experience will matter more than ever,” he said in a press release.
Learning to be a legislator takes a lot of work and time, and Wyoming doesn’t “have time for a learning curve," he said.
“The decisions we make now, and in the next two years are going to prevent the collapse of our state,” he wrote. “Uncertainty in these processes would be very detrimental.”
The Legislature will meet in a special session this week to discuss how to use $1.25 billion from the federal government for the coronavirus pandemic. Many of the decisions made in that session will continue to be discussed in next year’s legislative session, and it’s critical to have “consistency in representation,” Von Flatern said.
“Having someone who participates in the development, implementation and future monitoring of new programs will avoid transition gaps and will allow us to recover more quickly and effectively, and reduce the chance of costly and time-consuming errors,” he said.
