Campbell County School District elementary and high schools are welcoming new students to open houses and orientations this week.
In an effort to reduce the potential spread of COVID-19, most schools are restricting their open houses and orientations to students and families brand new to the district or the building. In elementary schools, that means those in kindergarten (or junior kindergarten). In junior high schools, this means seventh grade students. In high schools, this means ninth grade students.
Returning students at many schools will have virtual orientations made by their classroom teachers.
School officials remind students and parents attending open houses and orientations in person to bring face masks, because they will be required if social distancing cannot be maintained.
4-J Elementary
When: 5-6 p.m. Thursday
Details: In order to meet CDC guidelines, teachers will take kids into the building on a rotating basis. This will give parents and students a chance to meet their teacher and become familiar with the classroom. They will also be able to drop off their child’s school supplies and complete any necessary paperwork.
Buffalo Ridge Elementary
When: 5-7 p.m. Thursday
Details: Those are new to Buffalo Ridge should stop by to meet their child’s classroom teacher and drop off school supplies. They can call the office if they have any questions or are unable to make it during this time.
- Kindergarten orientation is Thursday with times scheduled by classroom teachers.
Conestoga Elementary
When: 5-6 p.m. Thursday
Details: It will schedule four families (student and two parents) at a time in each kindergarten classroom for a 60-minute orientation/open house to give parents and students a chance to meet their teacher and become familiar with the classroom. During the morning (9-11 a.m.) and afternoon (1-3 p.m.) Aug. 20, classroom teachers will be available at tables outside of their grade-level mudrooms for parents and students to drop off school supplies, fill out necessary paperwork and meet their teacher. All teachers will also send out a Welcome to My Class/Virtual Orientation video to each of their families.
Hillcrest Elementary
When: Thursday, with times scheduled by classroom teachers
Details: Families and students returning to Hillcrest (grades 1-6) will be invited to a virtual open house with their teacher on Thursday evening.
Lakeview Elementary
Details: Lakeview will be hosting an open house only for junior kindergarten, kindergarten, and new families to the school. Those who are new to Lakeview, will be contacted by their classroom teacher to set up a time to visit the school and meet teachers. Only bring the child entering kindergarten and two parents to maintain social distancing.
Little Powder School
When: 5:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday
Meadowlark Elementary
When: 5-5:30 p.m. Thursday
Details: The kindergarten open house is Thursday with time scheduled by classroom teachers.
- A virtual open house/packet pick-up for returning students is from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday. From 5:30-6 p.m. will be for those with last names starting with A-M; 6-6:30 p.m. will be for last names N-Z,
Paintbrush Elementary
When: 4-6 p.m. Thursday
Details: Kindergarten orientation is Thursday: 1-1:45 p.m. for last names A-G; 2-2:45 p.m. for last names H-N; 3-3:45 p.m. for last names O-Z.
Prairie Wind Elementary
When: 5-6 p.m. Thursday
Details: Kindergarten students will be scheduled to arrive from 5-5:20 or 5:40-6 and staff will sanitize between sessions. New students can attend at any time between 5 and 6 p.m.
- All teachers will correspond with families to communicate what to expect on the first day of school. This might be a letter, video, or other form of communication.
Pronghorn Elementary
When: 5:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday
Details: On-site open house for new families will be held at the school. A virtual open house for returning families will be available by 5:30 p.m. Thursday on the Pronghorn website. People can contact the office if they have any questions or are unable to make it during this time.
- Junior kindergarten orientation/open house will be from 3-4 p.m. Wednesday and noon to 1 p.m. Thursday.
- The kindergarten orientation/open house is Wednesday and will be scheduled by classroom teachers.
Rawhide Elementary
When: 1-4 p.m. Thursday
Details: For returning students, classroom teachers will contact to inform of the date and time for a virtual open house from 5-7 p.m. Thursday. Parents can call 682-0774 if they did not receive Zoom credentials Wednesday.
Kindergarten orientation will be Thursday: 1-1:40 p.m. for last names A-C; 1:45-2:30 p.m. for last names D-H; 2:35-3:15 p.m. for last names I-M; 3:15-4 p.m. for last names N-Z.
Recluse School
When: Thursday. Families will be contacted for a time.
Rozet School
When: 5-6 p.m. Thursday
Details: The administration asks that parents send child’s school supplies (including water bottle) on the first day of school. Pertinent paperwork and forms will be sent home with your children the first week of school.
- A kindergarten orientation/open house will be Thursday and will be scheduled by classroom teachers. Parents will receive a letter from the teachers stating your orientation time for a 30-minute orientation.
Stocktrail Elementary
When: 4-6 p.m. Thursday
Details: All other students/parents will have a virtual open house video sent to parents.
- Junior kindergarten and kindergarten orientation is from 1-6 p.m. Thursday.
- Ready 4 Learning orientation will be Aug. 24-25 with the time scheduled by classroom teachers.
Sunflower Elementary
When: 5-6 p.m. Thursday for kindergarten and new student open house.
Wagonwheel Elementary
When: 5-6 p.m. Thursday
Details: Kindergarten orientation is Thursday by last name: 10:30-11 a.m. A-C; 11:30-noon D-H; 1:30-2 p.m. I-M; 2:30-3 p.m. N-Z.
Campbell County High School
What: Freshman and new student orientation
When: Tuesday: Last names A-Ga; Wednesday: Last names Ge-Mu;Thursday: Last Names My-Z. All from noon-1 p.m.
- The opening presentation will be at the Camel Stadium, with students and parents sitting in the home bleachers. After a brief presentation, students will be able to get hard copies of their schedule, tour the building, and find their classes. Anyone entering the building will need to wear a face mask, if social distancing cannot be maintained.
Thunder Basin High School
What: Freshman and new student orientation
When: By last name: A-L on Monday; M-S on Tuesday; T-Z Wednesday. All from 7-8 p.m.
Details: Orientation will begin in the stadium and parents who wish to take children into the building must correctly wear a face covering. Classroom teachers may be available at tables outside their rooms to meet students.
Sage Valley Junior High
Details: Seventh grade and new student orientation
When: Wednesday and Thursday with a time assigned based on students’ last names.
Details: Each student may bring one legal guardian to accompany them. Whenever social distancing cannot be maintained, face coverings will be worn. Students will be able to find their classrooms and assigned locker, however, teachers may not be in their rooms at this time. Classroom teachers will introduce themselves through a video available on the Sage Valley website on Friday that families are able to watch at their convenience.
Twin Spruce Junior High
What: Seventh grade schedule pick up
When: Tuesday and Wednesday with times assigned by school
What: Eighth grade schedule pick up
When: Thursday with time slots assigned by school
Details: Students may bring one legal guardian to accompany them. Face coverings shall be worn correctly during this time whenever social distancing cannot be maintained.
- Students will be able to retrieve their class schedule and find their classrooms and assigned locker, however, staff may not be in their rooms at this time.
Westwood High School
New student orientation
When: Thursday. Call 682-9809 to schedule
Wright Junior-Senior High School
What: Seventh grade and new student orientation
When: 6-7 p.m. Thursday
