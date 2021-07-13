An Iowa magician, Mikayla Oz, has cancelled her shows at the Campbell County Public Library and the Wright Branch Library out of safety concerns for herself, library staff, and library patrons, according to the Campbell County Library Facebook page.
The Wild Wednesday children’s summer reading program are canceled tomorrow, July 14, at both branches, as is the July 15 teen summer reading program.
"Oz’ transgender identity was shared on a social media post made by a Gillette citizen. From there, misinformation about the performances was spread via social media and a call to protest the events was made by a group of citizens. The cancellation came after threats were made directly to Oz and to library staff," said the Facebook post.
Oz has performed at libraries, schools and other events all over the Midwest with great reviews. Oz has been seen on "Penn and Teller: Try This at Home," Travel Channel’s "Magic Caught on Camera," and featured in "USA Today," "The Associated Press" and "Huffington Post" for her award-winning magic. Her high energy magic, captivating story telling, and hilarious comedy was to be a highlight of the libraries’ summer reading events.
(1) comment
The hatred toward Ms. Oz started on Scott Clem's Facebook page. I'm sickened that a pastor would speak so much negativity about some one who has never met, let along the show that he has never seen.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.