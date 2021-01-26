As news broke that President Joe Biden is expected to sign more wide-ranging moratoriums on oil and gas leases Wednesday to further roll back the Trump administration’s energy policies, Jillian Balow, Wyoming’s superintendent of public instruction, wasted no time in condemning the move for its expected negative effect on K-12 education funding.
"I was taken aback by swift orders executed by the Biden administration last week after months of rhetoric around bringing unity to our nation,” Balow said in a written statement Tuesday. “Funding for public education in Wyoming and other states has been eviscerated by an order issued by Acting U.S. Interior Secretary (Scott) de le (sic) Vega. A federal ban on oil and gas leases will defund schools. Wyoming depends on some $150 million a year in oil and gas federal mineral royalties to fund our K-12 schools.”
Gov. Mark Gordon also weighed in on the expected moratorium. His comments were not directly related to education funding, but his criticisms were sharp.
"The President's decision to halt Federal leasing on oil and gas under the guise of a 'pause' is beyond misguided," Governor Gordon said in a written statement. "It is disingenuous, disheartening and a crushing blow to the economies of many Western States, particularly Wyoming. No matter how it is framed, this action is still a ban on leasing."
The expected moratorium is just the latest in swift action from Biden’s administration on energy and environmental issues, which included an executive order on his first day in office to cancel the Keystone XL oil pipeline and another 60-day day suspension of new federal drilling permits for U.S. lands and waters. The suspension also applies to coal leases and permits. Biden also campaigned on halting new drilling on federal lands as part of his attempt to combat climate change.
Anne Ochs, chairwoman of the Campbell County School District Board of Trustees, said that Trump’s actions in the final months of his presidency may have bought Wyoming some time.
“Right before Trump left office, he approved a whole bunch of permits in Wyoming and New Mexico,” Ochs said. “Hopefully, this will mitigate the impact of some of what Biden’s doing.”
She was referring to the three-month period that included the November election during which Interior Department officials approved nearly 1,400 permits on federal lands, mostly in Wyoming and New Mexico.
The stockpiling of permits by companies before Trump left office may allow drilling to continue unimpeded in many instances. The 60-day suspension also did not apply to existing oil and gas operations under valid leases, so it’s not as if activity will stop completely.
"And on the heels of the worst economic year we’ve all experienced in modern history, it is unconscionable that Acting Interior Secretary de la Vega would now do this to our kids,” Balow said in the statement.
Balow’s comments specifically called out Secretary de la Vega’s actions by referencing the impact to his home state, New Mexico. She said the moratorium would hurt his state more than even Wyoming.
“I understand there may be further, similar orders coming in the near future that need to be stopped,” Balow said.
She said she would reach out to other similarly situated western superintendents to join in her opposition to the moves by the Biden administration.
Lisa Durgin, the longest-serving trustee on the district’s board, echoed Balow’s statements.
“I totally agree with state Superintendent Jillian Balow,” Durgin said. “I guess I expected the Biden administration would do something, but it happened a lot quicker than I ever anticipated.”
The effects of the move could exacerbate ongoing statewide budget woes, especially in the area of education, she said.
“It does put an even greater strain on our already suffering state budget,” Durgin said. “I would have thought that President Biden would have given more thought and concern to the local impact of what he’s done, especially at a time when our economy, in general, and people are already suffering economically.”
