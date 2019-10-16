The woman who stole money from Wyoming Downs while acting as the manager there four years years ago has been sentenced to prison after getting caught with meth this summer.
Heidi Huggins, 37, was at a home where deputies had gotten a search warrant in an effort to find others at that address. She was in a bedroom and since her 10-year probation was still in effect, she was arrested. She asked for her inhaler in her purse to take with her and while looking for it, deputies found a glass pipe with less than 0.5 grams of meth, according to an affidavit of probable cause.
Prosecutors asked that probation be revoked since Huggins was not supposed to use or possess drugs or alcohol and was supposed to follow the law.
District Judge Thomas W. Rumpke later reimposed the original five- to seven-year prison sentence she was given in 2016 and she was sent to the Wyoming Women’s Center — but not before asking in four separate letters to the judge that she be sent to a 90-day inpatient substance abuse treatment program.
“I know my behavior of the last six months was not ideal, but I’ve never been given the opportunity to attend and really learn and grow from long-term inpatient treatment,” she wrote in one letter. “I know that with treatment and our Lord’s help, I can do this,” she wrote in another.
And in a fourth letter she said, “Don’t give up on me yet.” Two days later, she was transferred from the Campbell County jail to women’s prison in Lusk.
Huggins, an earlier graduate of Drug Court, was recommended to be placed in the Intensive Treatment Unit at prison, according to court documents.
It was Huggins’ second probation revocation after her July 12, 2016, sentence. She had pleaded guilty as part of a plea agreement in which prosecutors would recommend a suspended prison sentence so that she could work to start repaying a substantial amount of restitution for the theft of money from Wyoming Downs.
They also recommended she spend 180 days in the county jail as punishment.
Rumpke agreed that was a serious enough crime that she should spend some time behind bars. He sentenced her to five to seven years, but suspended that in favor of a 180-day split sentence in county jail.
That sentence was to be followed by 10 years of supervised probation. She also was supposed to complete intensive outpatient substance abuse treatment.
Huggins probation was revoked again in June 2018 after she failed to live a law-abiding life and stay away from drugs and alcohol. But Rumpke again suspended her sentence until her arrest June 17.
Huggins was arrested in January 2016 after Wyoming Downs officials discovered eight deposits from Dec. 21, 2015, to Jan. 10, 2016, weren’t deposited — about $44,000 in all.
Prosecutors said Huggins orchestrated a complex scheme that even involved making counterfeit bills at home, bundling them in a particular way and then ensuring that other employees wouldn’t find them to cover her crime.
They also realized that, for some reason, Huggins had increased the amount of cash — or threshold — that would be left behind in the safe to run the day-to-day operations. It was Wyoming Downs’ regular policy to deposit anything above that amount.
“This is significant in that by raising the amount held in the safe, an additional $20,000 would not need to be accounted for by anyone other than Huggins,” according to an affidavit.
A search of her trailer turned up $20,000 in counterfeit money in $50 and $100 bills in a closet in a bedroom.
They were wrapped as though they were genuine currency and placed in a bank bag. But the colors on the bills weren’t correct or consistent and the cutting of the currency was misaligned, according to court documents.
