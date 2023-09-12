UNAUTHORIZED USE
RAWHIDE DRIVE AND BUCKSKIN DRIVE: Police are trying to contact a 17-year-old who is suspected of driving an 18-year-old woman’s Chevrolet without permission. At about 1 a.m. Tuesday, a 41-year-old man reported a red 2004 Chevy stopping at the intersection. Two people came out of the vehicle before running away. Officers called the Chevy’s 18-year-old owner who was with her parents. She believed her 17-year-old roommate took the vehicle, even though she’s told the teen several times not to, Police Deputy Chief Brent Wasson said. The investigation continues.
DRUGS
FIFTH AVENUE AND FIR AVENUE: Deputies arrested a 31-year-old man Monday morning for meth possession. The man was stopped in his white Ford F-150 for failing to use his turn signal, while turning. Deputies found he had a suspended license and a drug dog indicated drugs were in the vehicle. About 3.35 grams of meth with packaging were found in a tool bag next to the driver’s seat and the 31-year-old was arrested for meth possession, driving with a suspended license and no turn signal, Undersheriff Quentin Reynolds said.
THREATS
HANNUM ROAD: Deputies are investigating alleged threats reported by a 31-year-old man Monday morning. The man said a 48-year-old man pointed a gun at him and took his property. Reynolds said deputies are trying to contact the 48-year-old.
800 BLOCK NORTH GURLEY AVENUE: The investigation continues into threatening messages from a 14-year-old girl to a 13-year-old girl. The 13-year-old’s mother, 36, reported the threatening texts to police Monday evening. Wasson said that in the texts, the 14-year-old threatens to assault the 13-year-old. Officers contacted the 14-year-old’s mother, 30, and the investigation continues.
DESTRUCTION OF PROPERTY
3900 BLOCK TEPEE STREET: Police are investigating after a property manager reported that someone entered into a locked laundry room Sunday. The coin boxes on three washers and one dryer were damaged but it doesn’t appear that the suspect was able to access any money, Wasson said.
VICIOUS ANIMAL
200 BLOCK EAST FLYING CIRCLE DRIVE: A 20-year-old man was ticketed for vicious animal Monday morning after a woman reported his dog for trying to attack her husband. The woman, 60, called police saying the dog, a brown lab mix, wouldn’t let her husband get out of his vehicle. Wasson said the dog lives in the 1200 block of Shipwheel Lane and officers ticketed the owner and warned him about the requirement to license his dog.
ANIMAL BITE
2600 BLOCK SANDALWOOD STREET: A 1-year-old boy was bitten on his finger by the family’s Pomeranian Monday evening. The boy had a small scratch and the dog is now in quarantine, Wasson said.
THEFT
400 BLOCK EAST LAKEWAY ROAD: A 58-year-old man told officers Monday morning that the flatbed trailer he was storing at Big O Tires was stolen. The trailer was last seen at the business Aug. 29 and was noticed missing Friday, Wasson said. The trailer is valued at $700 and the investigation continues.
4500 BLOCK RUNNING W DRIVE: A 19-year-old man reported someone stealing his Nevada license plate from his vehicle. There are no suspects, Wasson said.
