High School blood drive
Joan Robbins squeezes a ball to promote optimal blood flow in 2021 as she donated blood at the Campbell County Recreation Center. A challenge between Campbell County and Thunder Basin high schools will fuel a Vitalant blood drive that takes place Wednesday and Thursday at the Rec Center.

 News Record Photo/Mike Moore

A challenge between Campbell County and Thunder Basin high schools will fuel a Vitalant blood drive that takes place Wednesday and Thursday at the Campbell County Rec Center in the Canyon Room.

The blood drive runs from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday and 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Thursday.

