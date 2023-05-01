On Tuesday, the Gillette City Council will discuss a hate crime ordinance that would create penalties for crimes that are committed based on hate, discrimination or bias.

Rezident

WHO determines what is hate?

Howie Dewitt

Oh I don't know, maybe ask 48 of the other states that have already passed similar laws?

Rezident

I worked over 20 hrs in law enforcement. The state I worked in enacted “hate crime” laws in late ‘90’s/early 2000’s. They sound wonderful, however, they only apply to white people. In every instance that I’m aware of where the hate crime designation was used, was already a crime. Adding “hate crime” to the charges made no difference to the ultimate outcome: assault is still assault, breach of peace is still breach of peace hate or not! Wouldn’t assault alone be a hate crime with out being added to the charges? As far as diversity goes, how much more diverse can Gillette get? Who isn’t represented in Gillette? Further, what companies/businesses have not came to Gillette because we don’t have a “hate crime” ordinance?

