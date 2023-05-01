On Tuesday, the Gillette City Council will discuss a hate crime ordinance that would create penalties for crimes that are committed based on hate, discrimination or bias.
The ordinance, which needs to pass three readings to become law, would prohibit “malicious harms based on race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, ethnicity, national origin, ancestry or disability.”
Councilman Billy Montgomery, who brought the ordinance forward, said this has been on his mind for quite a while.
“I just want to show the world that we’re a diverse community and we welcome anybody,” he said. “Gillette’s always been the leader in stuff like this, now, we’re kind of running behind everyone else.”
Montgomery said that from an economic development perspective, this ordinance would proactively create a “safer environment” for current and future residents.
Wyoming is one of only two states, along with South Carolina, that does not have a hate crime law. Laramie, Cheyenne, Casper and Jackson already have local hate crime ordinances.
Montgomery said the language in the proposed ordinance is based on those four communities’ ordinances.
In 2016, the city passed a nondiscrimination resolution. It only affected the city’s hiring policies and had no impact on law. It’s meant to be symbolic, but unlike a resolution, an ordinance has teeth.
The ordinance reads that no one shall “maliciously and with the specific intent to intimidate or harm another person” through causing physical injury, destroying property or threatening people because of their race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, ethnicity, national origin, ancestry or disability.
Additionally, “no person shall incite or produce imminent violence directed against another person or group of persons because of their race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, ethnicity, national origin, ancestry or disability.”
This prohibition includes instances where one’s words or actions were “intended and likely to incite or produce imminent violence” but failed.
The ordinance categorizes this crime as a misdemeanor, and anyone found guilty of it can be fined up to $750 and serve up to 90 days in jail.
A public hearing will be held at the council meeting Tuesday. After this, the ordinance will go before the council for its first of three readings.
Montgomery said that he believes the city will pass the ordinance.
“I hope the rest of the council would see that we need this to bring in new business and new people and to keep the city thriving and that they would support it,” he said.
(3) comments
WHO determines what is hate?
Oh I don't know, maybe ask 48 of the other states that have already passed similar laws?
I worked over 20 hrs in law enforcement. The state I worked in enacted “hate crime” laws in late ‘90’s/early 2000’s. They sound wonderful, however, they only apply to white people. In every instance that I’m aware of where the hate crime designation was used, was already a crime. Adding “hate crime” to the charges made no difference to the ultimate outcome: assault is still assault, breach of peace is still breach of peace hate or not! Wouldn’t assault alone be a hate crime with out being added to the charges? As far as diversity goes, how much more diverse can Gillette get? Who isn’t represented in Gillette? Further, what companies/businesses have not came to Gillette because we don’t have a “hate crime” ordinance?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.