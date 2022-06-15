A 37-year-old woman was arrested on felony drug charges Tuesday afternoon. Police responded to the 1000 block of Elon Avenue after the property manager reported complaints of the smell of marijuana.
When officers arrived, they detected an “overwhelming odor” of weed coming from the lower level of the apartment. There were two units in the lower level, and only one was being rented. Officers knocked on the door, but no one answered, Police Lt. Kelly Alger said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.