U.S. Sen. Rand Paul, R.-Ky., joins U.S. House of Representatives candidate Harriet Hageman at a crowded town hall Monday at the Campbell County Public Library in Gillette. Hagerman is running for Wyoming’s lone U.S.House seat against Liz Cheney.
A man stands near a bumper sticker Monday during a town hall featuring U.S. Sen. Rand Paul, R.-Ky., who showed his support for Harriet Hageman at the Campbell County Public Library in Gillette. Hagerman is running for Wyoming’s lone U.S.House seat against Liz Cheney.
U.S. Sen. Rand Paul, R.-Ky., joins U.S. House of Representatives candidate Harriet Hageman at a town hall Monday at the Campbell County Public Library in Gillette. Hagerman is running for Wyoming’s lone U.S.House seat against Liz Cheney.
U.S. Sen. Rand Paul, R.-Ky., joins U.S. House of Representatives candidate Harriet Hageman at a crowded town hall Monday at the Campbell County Public Library in Gillette. Hagerman is running for Wyoming’s lone U.S.House seat against Liz Cheney.
A man stands near a bumper sticker Monday during a town hall featuring U.S. Sen. Rand Paul, R.-Ky., who showed his support for Harriet Hageman at the Campbell County Public Library in Gillette. Hagerman is running for Wyoming’s lone U.S.House seat against Liz Cheney.
U.S. Sen. Rand Paul, R.-Ky., joins U.S. House of Representatives candidate Harriet Hageman at a town hall Monday at the Campbell County Public Library in Gillette. Hagerman is running for Wyoming’s lone U.S.House seat against Liz Cheney.
U.S. Sen. Rand Paul, R.-Ky., visited Gillette on Monday in support of and alongside U.S. House of Representatives candidate Harriet Hageman, who is vying for Wyoming’s lone U.S. House seat held by Rep. Liz Cheney.
After speaking in Cheyenne on Monday morning, both Paul and Hageman flew into and spoke at a town hall event hosted by the Campbell County Republican Women at the Campbell County Public Library that afternoon, where the U.S. Senator and congressional hopeful were met by a crowd of about 300 people.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.