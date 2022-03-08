U.S. Sen. Rand Paul, R.-Ky., visited Gillette on Monday in support of and alongside U.S. House of Representatives candidate Harriet Hageman, who is vying for Wyoming’s lone U.S. House seat held by Rep. Liz Cheney.

After speaking in Cheyenne on Monday morning, both Paul and Hageman flew into and spoke at a town hall event hosted by the Campbell County Republican Women at the Campbell County Public Library that afternoon, where the U.S. Senator and congressional hopeful were met by a crowd of about 300 people.

