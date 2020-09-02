A fast-spreading wildfire about 20 miles north of Gillette had grown to about 5,000 acres as of 10:30 p.m. Wednesday and is spewing heavy smoke into the city.
The Horse Creek Butte Fire was reported at about 5:15 p.m., according to the Casper Interagency Dispatch Center.
The fire is burning through grasslands around Highway 14-16 and Middle Prong Road in northern Campbell County, said Juli Pierce of the Campbell County Fire Department.
So far, the Fire Department hasn’t issued any warnings or potential evacuation orders for residents as the fire isn’t threatening populated areas, Pierce said. She wasn’t sure if it’s threatened or consumed any homes or buildings in the rangeland.
“It’s not threatening Gillette or Oriva Hills or Green Valley at this point,” she said.
The Fire Department has 18 pieces of equipment and dozens of firefighters working to contain the Horse Creek Butte Fire, Pierce said.
This story will be updated Thursday morning.
