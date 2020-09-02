One more positive case of rabies was found in a Campbell County skunk, bringing the total to three since the last week of July and 10 for the year, said William Laegreid, veterinarian and director of the Wyoming State Veterinary Lab in Laramie.
“That’s pretty much business as usual for this time of the year,” Laegreid said.
