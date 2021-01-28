The 15th annual Dad and Daughter Ball that had tentatively been scheduled for Feb. 27 has been postponed.
Organizer Linda Whites said she hopes that at least 400 people can attend the event, but she's not sure if it will be possible for that many in the near future. Indoor venues involving social distancing and masks are allowed to hold up to 25% capacity, or 250 people, whichever is more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.