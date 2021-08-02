The Deer Creek 2 Fire, which started about 32 miles west of Gillette on Echeta Road and grew to affect both Sheridan and Johnson counties as well, has been fully contained as of Sunday, said Nick Zaczek, a Type 4 incident team command trainee.
The fire grew from an initial 150-acre blaze that the Campbell County Fire Department first began fighting July 27 to 5,295 acres due to a combination of extremely rugged terrain that made fighting the fire from the ground very difficult. Fire-friendly weather conditions like triple-degree temperatures, single-digit relative humidity and strong winds also hampered efforts.
