Library events
Kids soak Youth Services Coordinator Becky Prelle with water balloons during a final party to cap off the summer reading program in 2022. The library will host a couple of events for patrons this week.

 News Record Photo/Ed Glazar

The public library will run two events this week with an adult game night Wednesday and a book club discussion next Tuesday.

The game night begins at 6 p.m. Wednesday. People can choose between cribbage, chess, checkers and bingo to play with new and old friends.

