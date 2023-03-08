After early release Wednesday, kids in grades K-6 can catch a movie matinee at 2:30 p.m. at the public library.
“The Bad Guys!” is an animated movie loosely based on the graphic novel series of the same name. Kids can bring pillows and blankets to enjoy the movie on the Wyoming Room’s big screen. They can even score some popcorn and snacks.
