Elks Lodge Breakfast (copy)
Buy Now

Cyndi Silbaugh, right, helps Nola Wallace warm her hands during a community breakfast Nov. 23, 2014, at the Elks Lodge. The Elks Lodge will sponsor a benefit breakfast Sunday to benefit From Me To You from 9 a.m. to noon at the lodge.

 News Record File Photo/Ed Glazar

The Elks Lodge is sponsoring a benefit breakfast for From Me To You from 9 a.m. to noon Sunday at the lodge, 4054 E. Boxelder Road.

The lodge will serve pancakes, biscuits and gravy, sausage, bacon, eggs and drinks ranging from milk to coffee.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.